Five questions about Apple’s startling new TV deal with Samsung

Apple might have made its most important accouncement of 2019 at CES, a tech conference where (as usual) it’s not even exhibiting. Stranger still, it came in the form of a Samsung press release :

With the new iTunes Movies and TV Shows app on Samsung Smart TVs, Samsung customers can access their existing iTunes library and browse the iTunes Store to buy or rent from a selection of hundreds of thousands of movies and TV episodes–including the largest selection of 4K HDR movies. iTunes Movies and TV Shows will work seamlessly with Samsung’s Smart TV Services, such as Universal Guide, the New Bixby and Search, to create a consistent experience across Samsung’s platform.With AirPlay 2 support, Samsung customers will be able to effortlessly play videos, photos, music, podcasts and more from Apple devices directly to Samsung Smart TVs, including QLED 4K and 8K TVs, The Frame and Serif lifestyle TVs, as well as other Samsung UHD and HD models.

So we’ve got:

A new “iTunes Movies And TV Shows” app

Airplay support

The ability to purchase and rent content directly through the TV app

After rumors about Apple creating its own streaming video service transitioned from “interesting, if true” to “let’s speculate about the launch date,” a deal like this seemed inevitable. Still, there are so many questions. Nilay Patel at The Verge is asking some good ones, particularly the one about how–or even if–Apple can protect iTunes users’ privacy. I’ve got a few more:

How will users pay for content? Can they whip out their iPhones and pay via a fingerprint or Face ID? Can they even use Apple Pay at all? Samsung has its own payment-processing system. Surely their onboard TV ecosystem prefers it.

Is Samsung getting a cut of the money that people will spend on iTunes content through the app? That would make sense, right?

Why does the press release refer to this app as “iTunes Movies And TV Shows?” It sure implies that Samsung TVs are getting a fenced-off subset of the experience Apple delivers on its own hardware. Or is Apple is planning to reorganize how they deploy iTunes products and services overall?

Might we see a version of this app for Android? I actively discourage buying DRMed movies and TV shows from Apple because (apart from iTunes for Windows) they’re locked to Apple devices. Google Play and Amazon Video seem like much better options. Is Apple exploring at least a rudimentary alternative to hardware lock-in?