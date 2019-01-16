Lil Wayne helps Cadre CEO and cofounder Ryan Williams get ready for big presentations

Ryan Williams is a serial entrepreneur, Harvard graduate, Goldman Sachs and Blackstone alum, and the CEO and cofounder of Cadre , a rapidly growing real-estate startup shaking up the old-school business. Between meetings with the titans of the commercial real estate industry, Baton Rouge-born Williams keeps up with his hometown teams, namely Louisiana State University (LSU) football.

Here, the founder reveals his tips and tools for getting the most out of every day.

What do you do with the time when you have . . .

A free five minutes? If I have five free minutes, I’m probably checking ESPN.com or LSU football recruiting rankings. I’m from Louisiana and I’m a die-hard LSU Tigers fan.

A free hour? My apartment is a quick walk from the office, so with a free hour, I’ll sometimes duck out of the office to get a 30-minute bike ride in on my Peloton.

A whole free day? On a rare quiet day, I’ll make sure to call my parents, grandparents, and brothers to check in on them. I’ll also use some of that time to step away from the day-to-day of running Cadre and thinking about the big picture. I ask myself what challenges and opportunities I haven’t had enough time to focus on. And I prepare for whatever I know is coming next. I love the quote, “When under pressure, you don’t rise to the occasion, you fall to your level of training.” On a free day, I will definitely aim to spend time with my girlfriend, who is busy in her own right building a career in the finance world.

What’s your favorite thing to eat when . . .

You need a quick burst of energy? Naturebox Pistachio Power Clusters. They always do the trick and they’re healthy.