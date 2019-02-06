7 not-so-great gift ideas

1. Licki: A cat brush shaped like a tongue you hold in your mouth to “bond with your fur baby . . . by communicating in their love language.” Can we get it in flavors? Say, maybe, calico or persian? ( amazon.com , $24.99)

2. iPotty: A great way to keep squatting tots occupied and, more important, protect your precious iPad. (amazon.com, $39.99)

3. Office blinders: These babies debuted at SXSW and will help keep you focused in your open office, but don’t make the mistake I did. Remember, your boss can still see you. (greenfunding.jp, 29,800 yen)

4. Ostrich pillow: Here at Fast Company, when the blinders come off, the Ostrich Pillow goes on. (ostrichpillow.com, $99)

5. The clip-on man bun: Business in front, party in the back—and hipster passé up top! (walmart.com, $9.99)

6. Toilet nightlight: Peek-a-poo, anyone? Seriously, just grab the goddamn iPad back from Junior. (glowbowl.com, $14.99)

7. Air-conditioned shoes: Hydro-tech, the Japanese company that manufactures these, says they will make you “cool.” Get it? Wear them with your man bun. (designtaxi.com, $78)