These four books keep UX designer and engineer Imran Chaudhri inspired

A legendary work of wisdom imbued with Eastern spirituality–and a reminder of what living a meaningful life can and should be. He was a guru to my gurus.

2. Siddhartha, Hermann Hesse

A tale to follow you through your entire life. It teaches us that experience is the key to understanding, and that the most epic of journeys is the one that happens inside of you. I always have it with me.

3. Runny Babbit, Shel Silverstein

I love how the simple reconstruction of letters can bring giggles to the entire family. This book proves there is power in creating something that can be enjoyed by everyone, whether you’re 1 or 100.

4. Tao of Wu, The RZA