Brand strategist Ana Andjelic has the best travel tips

What are some novel travel tips you swear by?

1. Pack Right: “I wrap my clothes in tissue paper when packing. It keeps them from wrinkling and bunching up, even if I am flying for 14 hours to Japan.”

2. Get Over It: “I always book the latest possible flight when going to Europe; I arrive midmorning, which is good for [getting over] jet lag.”

3. Do Not Disturb: “Wearing an eye mask on a flight is key. It’s a ‘Do not Disturb’ sign and lets you control the light/dark balance when crossing multiple time zones.”

4. Save Face: “I always put on an Sk-II face mask: It protects my skin from the dry airplane air.”