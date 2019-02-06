Why this miniature speaker is worth the $999 price tag

This powerful, ultracompact speaker from French audio company Devialet delivers a clear sound up to 95 decibels and deep bass from a pair of vibrating drivers. The unique spherical design of the Phantom Reactor makes it a discreet but attractive addition to your desk, mantel, or bookshelf. The speaker can play music via Bluetooth, Spotify Connect, and AirPlay, and has a mini jack to connect other devices. (Devialet Phantom Reactor 600, $999, devialet.com)