These old-school field guides are the key to planning your next U.S. vacation

“I travel a lot, and am constantly in search of off-the-beaten-path recommendations for new cities. I always look to Wildsam Field Guides when I’m exploring stateside. Each of their 11 U.S. city guides has insider tips, maps, and thoughtful essays from city natives. It’s like a crash course in becoming a local.”–Lauren Bush Lauren, cofounder and CEO, Feed Projects ($20, wildsam.com)