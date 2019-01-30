advertisement
Why Tinder CEO Elie Seidman wears a $12,000 watch

[Photo: Claire Benoist]
By Fast Company1 minute Read

“I have an analog IWC Big Pilot watch. I’ve had it for 15 years and I don’t see a need to get anything else. There’s beauty in something simple and perfect.”—Elie Seidman, CEO, Tinder ($12,900, mrporter.com)

