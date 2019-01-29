Why your next New York City shopping trip should include a stop at Goorin Bros. hat shop

“I have too many hats from Goorin Bros., which has two outposts in New York City. I love shopping in the actual store. I can get up close and see how I could use the hats to make my mark on an outfit that I have in mind. My love for shopping in person is just as much about the people–the diverse staff in New York, from whom I can find new style inspirations–as it is about seeing all the new hats on display.” —Rashad Robinson, executive director, Color of Change (Starting at $35, Goorin.com)