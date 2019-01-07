Are you ready to let Amazon leave packages in your garage?

Amazon is adding garages to the list of places it can deliver packages in a tie-in with garage door kingpin Chamberlain. If you have a MyQ smart garage door opener or garage control hub from Chamberlain (or its Liftmaster brand), you’ll be able to choose “in-garage delivery” as a checkout option on Amazon.com starting this spring. This is the third delivery option Amazon has added to its Amazon Key service, joining car trunks and front doors .

The garage might end up being the cheapest and easiest way to get secure Amazon package deliveries. In-home delivery requires both a compatible smart lock and an Amazon Cloud Cam, with the cheapest combo starting at $220. Trunk deliveries require a GM or Volvo vehicle from 2015 or later with an active OnStar or Volvo on Call subscription.

By comparison, Chamberlain sells a smart control hub that works with any opener for $80. The Cloud Cam is optional, which might make sense, given that you can still keep your home entry door locked. And, speaking from experience, being able to control and monitor your garage door from anywhere is pretty neat, even if you seldom use the package delivery option.