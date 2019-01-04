Ocasio-Cortez responds to “dancegate” by showing off some new moves

What: A response to the latest non-scandal around Congress’s most popular new rookie.

Who: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Why we care: Well, it was bound to happen.

On Thursday, the plan to shame Ocasio-Cortez with a video of her being awesome ended up backfiring. Even some devout conservatives admitted that attacking her over a college-era dance video was laughably misguided, and paradoxically only served to enhance her popularity and make conservatives seem like they hate the very concept of fun. Considering the representative’s social media skills, a clapback of some kind seemed inevitable. It was only a matter of time. Now, the moment has arrived, with Ocasio-Cortez updating her dance repertoire to the sounds of “War (What is it Good For).”

I hear the GOP thinks women dancing are scandalous. Wait till they find out Congresswomen dance too! ???????? Have a great weekend everyone 🙂 pic.twitter.com/9y6ALOw4F6 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 4, 2019

Lest you harbor any doubt as to whether the video is an effective response, it’s already making the right people mad.