How pizza could save the world

On a recent Hawaiian vacation, Don stayed at a truly luxurious resort. It wasn’t his style. He couldn’t help but notice the contrast with the poorer sections of the island where locals lived and tourists rarely ventured. Is this the planet’s future? Two distinct cultures, one of isolated wealth and excess, the other of poverty? When we discussed this question, Don couldn’t help but mention he’d also found amazing pizza on the island.

The disparity between rich and poor, between tourist and local, was disappointing, but not surprising. But as we pondered how we might address these issues, we recognized pizza provided a possible direction.

Pizza? How is that relevant? Two ways. First, pizza can be thought of as an open-source platform. An Italian creation, it is now found all over the world, in all incarnations, tailored to local tastes and cultures, yet all recognizable as pizza. Second, it bridges the gap we were pondering, for pizza can be made by local artisans serving local customers, as well as by large, international corporations that serve mass markets. In other words, “Pizza as a Platform” provides a powerful metaphor to describe how we hope to address some of the world’s most intractable problems.

Thinking about pizza as a platform gives some compelling insights into how we might thrive in the future. The pizza platform is a truly open system that enables millions of independent creators as well as large producers. It provides an excellent model for addressing the world’s pressing problems. Far fetched? Not really. The proper platforms can provide a powerful infrastructure for social necessities such as clean energy, health care, and government.

Let’s take a closer look at what makes pizza such an effective platform. Pizza allows for a diverse array of possible creations. The basic platform dictates what is common: a square or disc of dough, transformed by a hot oven and some appropriate toppings. In Napoli, just the basic underlying dough, fresh tomatoes and mozzarella, and some basil. For the rest of the world, almost any conceivable embellishment, from pineapple to ham, duck to turkey, fish to onions and mushrooms. The pizza platform allows customization for whatever you, your family, or your community wants. The platform creates a thriving pizza economy, producers, vendors, pizza makers, customers, experts, and even reviewers. Occasionally, pizza-lovers or inventors will make great advances, like pizza ovens or stones or new kinds of pizza altogether. Or pre-made pizza, perhaps a complete pizza already made, but then frozen, to be cooked at home, or just premade pizza dough, so the toppings come from the cook. Today the global annual pizza economy is over $100 billion.

How can the way pizza has spread across the world, driven by local interests and needs, show us how everyday citizens can participate in innovation with global impact? The answer may lie in a new form of platform, societal platforms, civic- and community-driven toolkits that empower people and cultures. Societal platforms can support complex challenges such as energy, climate change, health care, and sustainably feeding communities. It enables multiple people to each make small enhancements. Lots of small, incremental enhancement made by many people, in time can lead to major changes, both incremental and radical, empowering many.

Platforms are enablers. They let people who don’t know each other or speak the same language to trust, use, and codevelop the systems that power much of the world. In India, digital ecosystems built on a cashless economy and trusted identification are tackling everything from free education to open innovation. Entrepreneur Sanjay Purohit describes these societal platforms as “open, technology-enabled ecosystems that provide ‘co-creation’ spaces [virtual or real] where innovators can design, develop and build a wide array of solutions.” They can be both tools and technologies–internet, software, open source modules of parts such as batteries, solar panels, computers, and motors, supported by 3D printers–that make innovation or customization easier. They can be the policies and cultural movements that empower citizens to solve problems locally. Societal platforms enable more people to make more meaningful contributions toward a better future.