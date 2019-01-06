How to watch Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on 60 Minutes without cable

Fresh off of her swearing-in ceremony as the youngest woman ever elected to the U.S. Congress, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) will appear on CBS’s 60 Minutes tonight for a wide-ranging interview about politics, Medicare for all, the ambitious “Green New Deal,” and how the winds of change are reshaping Capitol Hill.

The 29-year-old Democrat, with a talent for triggering conservatives across the land, is already floating the idea of taxing the super rich by as much as 70%. In the interview with Anderson Cooper–clips of which have already been posted online–she proudly embraces the term “radical” and says she and her colleagues have a plan to eliminate carbon emissions within 12 years.

The segment will air on CBS tonight (Sunday, January 6) at 7:00 p.m., ET/PT.

If you’re a cord cutter who wants to watch the interview live on your computer, phone, or smart TV, you’ll need access to CBS either through a pay-TV login or standalone streaming service. I’ve rounded up a few options below. CBS streaming is not available in all areas, so check your zip code before signing up.

The interview is airing on an eventful Sunday night, as it will compete with red carpet coverage of the 2019 Golden Globes. That shows CBS has confidence in AOC’s ability to enthrall viewers–or trigger them. Either way, it’s ratings.