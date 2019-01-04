Top 5 Ads Of The Week: AT&T knows when OK just isn’t enough

There’s a reason not a lot of people Google “cheapest child car seat.” Obviously price is always a consideration, but there are just some things that you don’t really want to find via the bargain basement. In its new campaign, AT&T is using this insight to suggest your mobile network sits alongside sushi, surgery, and tattoos on the list of such things. Not sure that phone contract is on par with that appendix operation or your dolphin tattoo, but it gets the point across. Onward!

AT&T “OK Surgeon”

What: A new AT&T campaign about the limits of mediocrity.

Who: AT&T, BBDO

Why we care: A true insight, expressed in a clear, entertaining way. Sometimes it’s as simple as that, and it leads to ads that don’t feel like a complete and utter waste of time. This campaign, narrated by Lena Waithe–including “OK Tattoo Parlor,” “OK Babysitter,” and “OK Sushi“–is a perfect example of delivering classic, funny TV commercials that won’t make people hate your brand for interrupting the game.

Apple “Color Flood”

What: A new iPhone XR ad that gets conceptual with screen display.

Who: Apple

Why we care: Soooooomeone’s been watching old Sony ads. Apple serves up a beautiful ode to its retina display, courtesy of what appears to be the company’s parkour dance team. That or security footage of its factory workers at quitting time. Either way, it’s mesmerizing. Much in the same way Sony mesmerized us with bunnies and bouncing balls more than a decade ago.