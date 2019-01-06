Golden Globes 2019 live stream: How to watch the awards and red carpet without a TV

The 2019 awards season doesn’t officially begin until a drunken celebrity spills a drink on someone or stumbles over an acceptance speech, and both of those things are bound to happen at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards .

The action takes place tonight at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, where cohosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will carry us through three-plus hours of boozy, self-congratulatory kudos as only Hollywood can. Movie nominees this year include Black Panther for drama and Crazy Rich Asians for comedy, while TV nominees include The Americans for drama and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for comedy. You can check out the full list of nominations here.

The Globes will air tonight (Sunday, January 6) at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on NBC. Red carpet coverage begins as early as 6 p.m. ET. If you’re a cord cutter looking to live-stream the red carpet coverage or awards telecast on your computer, mobile device, or smart TV, I’ve rounded up some options for you below.

Red carpet pre-show

This is the easy part: The Hollywood Foreign Press and Dick Clark Productions are streaming the Golden Globes red carpet pre-show live on Facebook’s video platform Watch. Per THR, the pre-show begins at 6 p.m. and lasts about two hours. More info here.

E! network is also streaming a red carpet pre-show: E! Stream: The Red Carpet Presented by AT&T. You can find that on the network’s Twitter account (@ENews) or at eonline.com beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

Awards ceremony

If you want to watch the Golden Globes ceremony online, you’ll need live-stream access to NBC, which is broadcasting the awards ceremony at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). Here are a few ways to do that: