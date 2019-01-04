How to watch Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly online without cable

If you’ve been on social media over the last 48 hours, you probably know that the Lifetime network is airing a documentary series about scandal-ridden music artist R. Kelly. The first two episodes of Surviving R. Kelly aired yesterday, sparking a groundswell of conversation on Twitter.

Rumors of sexual abuse and predatory behavior regarding Kelly date back decades, and the Lifetime series claims to offer the most comprehensive account from his accusers, in addition to interviews with high-profile figures like Tarana Burke and John Legend.

The conversation is likely to continue over the weekend, as Lifetime still has four more episodes of the six-part series on deck. Here’s the remaining lineup:

Episode 3 : Friday, January 4, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

: Friday, January 4, at 9 p.m. ET/PT Episode 4 : Friday, January 4, at 10 p.m. ET/PT

: Friday, January 4, at 10 p.m. ET/PT Episode 5 : Saturday, January 5, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

: Saturday, January 5, at 9 p.m. ET/PT Episode 6: Saturday, January 5, at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Cord cutters looking to stream the series on their phones, computers, or smart TVs have a few options. Lifetime is owned by A&E Networks, which means you’ll either need access to pay-TV credentials from a cable or satellite provider or you’ll need to sign up to a streaming service that offers A&E-owned channels. I’ve rounded up some options below: