Small-Font Playlist 2019: The lesser-known Coachella acts you need to hear

Festival season is approaching and with it, the heralded release of the lineups. As the (flower-)crowned queen of festival season, Coachella released its schedule this week, and as always, the zeitgeist relevance for each act is determined by the font size on the poster. Coachella headliners Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, and Ariana Grande are sitting pretty (and big) atop their scheduled weekends. The lesser-known acts? Some squinting may be required.

But in the grand tradition of “size doesn’t matter,” we’ve created a playlist featuring all the smallest font acts from this year’s Coachella that could very well move up to a medium font next year. For your listening pleasure:

Las Robertas, “The Feel”

Tomasa del Real, “Bellaca del Año”

Blond:ish, “Wizard of Love”

Bakar, “Unhealthy”

Still Woozy, “Cooks”

Lauren Lane, “Mantra 304”

Ross from Friends, “Don’t Wake Dad”

The Red Pears, “Daylight/Moonlight”

The Messthetics, “Your Own World”

Javiera Mena, “Cámara Lenta”

Tara Brooks, “Maraquba”

Razorbumps, “Cry You a River”

Ocho Ojos, “Culebra”