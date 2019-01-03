Conservatives up in arms about Ocasio-Cortez getting footloose

A government figure is raising eyebrows because of their behavior back in high school. No, it’s not Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who weathered a credible accusation about sexual assault last fall, but rather Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who faces a credible accusation of canned heat in her heels.

…High School video of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — Congratulations New York! pic.twitter.com/VSKdUImhZj — Dan Jordan (@realdanjordan) January 2, 2019

As the freshman representative from New York’s 14th congressional district was sworn in on Thursday afternoon, a video of her re-enacting a dance from The Breakfast Club went viral. The video, which stems from the politician’s high school days, was meant to either shame her or make her appear as an unserious person. Conservatives have been tweeting it as an “Is this your king?”-level mic drop, the final evidence that she’s a secret elite who has been lying about her past.

That is not the way the video has been received.

Well, @AOC is officially done. She’ll never recover from the world seeing her… (watches video) …dancing adorably and having fun with her friends in high school? https://t.co/0zENCzBinA — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 3, 2019

Conservatives: We are the new punk rock Also conservatives: DANCING SHOULD BE OUTLAWED https://t.co/qVNbACxFbb — Brian Gaar (@briangaar) January 3, 2019