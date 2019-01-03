advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
  • 5:25 pm

Conservatives up in arms about Ocasio-Cortez getting footloose

It takes very little to get the newly sworn-in representative’s critics riled up. The latest source of agitation? A video from when she was in high school.

Conservatives up in arms about Ocasio-Cortez getting footloose
By Joe Berkowitz2 minute Read

A government figure is raising eyebrows because of their behavior back in high school. No, it’s not Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who weathered a credible accusation about sexual assault last fall, but rather Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who faces a credible accusation of canned heat in her heels.

advertisement
advertisement

As the freshman representative from New York’s 14th congressional district was sworn in on Thursday afternoon, a video of her re-enacting a dance from The Breakfast Club went viral. The video, which stems from the politician’s high school days, was meant to either shame her or make her appear as an unserious person. Conservatives have been tweeting it as an “Is this your king?”-level mic drop, the final evidence that she’s a secret elite who has been lying about her past.

That is not the way the video has been received.

advertisement

The video is just the latest feeble attempt by conservatives to make a gotcha moment stick to Ocasio-Cortez. She misspoke a couple times last fall. She got elected despite the fact that she’s perceived as lacking traditional political experience. She has portrayed herself as being from the Bronx, even though she didn’t live in the Bronx for the absolute entirety of her childhood. These tend to be the knocks against her: gaffes, inexperience, and supposed inauthenticity. And the people who are most mad about these infractions somehow find room in their hearts to adore Donald Trump, a fading con artist game-show host who speaks exclusively in gibberish.

On the bright side, the attacks on Ocasio-Cortez are starting to get so pathetic that it appears to be tearing apart the conservative blogosphere.

Ocasio-Cortez has been too busy getting sworn into Congress today to personally clap back at those circulating her dance video, but we’ll update here when the famously social media-savvy politician does.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life