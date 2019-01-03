Conservatives up in arms about Ocasio-Cortez getting footloose

A government figure is raising eyebrows because of their behavior back in their late teens. No, it’s not Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who weathered a credible accusation about sexual assault last fall, but rather Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who faces a credible accusation of canned heat in her heels.
…High School video of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — Congratulations New York! pic.twitter.com/VSKdUImhZj
— Dan Jordan (@realdanjordan) January 2, 2019
As the freshman representative from New York’s 14th congressional district was sworn in on Thursday afternoon, a video of her re-enacting a dance from The Breakfast Club went viral. The video, which stems from the politician’s college days, was meant to either shame her or make her appear as an unserious person. Conservatives have been tweeting it as an “Is this your king?”-level mic drop, the final evidence that she’s a secret elite who has been lying about her past.
That is not the way the video has been received.
Well, @AOC is officially done. She’ll never recover from the world seeing her…
(watches video)
…dancing adorably and having fun with her friends in high school? https://t.co/0zENCzBinA
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 3, 2019
Conservatives: We are the new punk rock
Also conservatives: DANCING SHOULD BE OUTLAWED https://t.co/qVNbACxFbb
— Brian Gaar (@briangaar) January 3, 2019
Wow, a politician dancing, how embarrassing pic.twitter.com/bhPUtrtfJw
— Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) January 3, 2019
this makes me stan her even more lmao https://t.co/u7TTKtuEcA
— jonny sun (@jonnysun) January 3, 2019
The video is just the latest feeble attempt by conservatives to make a gotcha moment stick to Ocasio-Cortez. She misspoke a couple times last fall. She got elected despite the fact that she’s perceived as lacking traditional political experience. She has portrayed herself as being from the Bronx, even though she didn’t live in the Bronx for the absolute entirety of her childhood. These tend to be the knocks against her: gaffes, inexperience, and supposed inauthenticity. And the people who are most mad about these infractions somehow find room in their hearts to adore Donald Trump, a fading con artist game-show host who speaks exclusively in gibberish.
Some of the dirt the right wing has on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez so far:
– She lived in a house
– She wears clothes
– She attended high school
– She danced with her friends in a video once pic.twitter.com/MVCmxB9BFf
— Wild Geerters (@classiclib3ral) January 3, 2019
On the bright side, the attacks on Ocasio-Cortez are starting to get so pathetic that it appears to be tearing apart the conservative blogosphere.
It's getting bad when you've lost RedState pic.twitter.com/xixRUU2npK
— Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) January 3, 2019
Ocasio-Cortez has been too busy getting sworn into Congress today to personally clap back at those circulating her dance video, but we’ll update here when the famously social media-savvy politician does.
Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story stated that the video was from Ocasio-Cortez’s high school days. We have corrected the error.