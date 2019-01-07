Ding-dong: Amazon wants to put a connected camera on your peephole

Ring is moving from doorbells to peepholes with its latest security camera. The Ring Door View Cam comes in two parts, with one half replacing a door’s inside peephole, and the other half mounting outdoors on the opposite side. It uses a removable battery for power, and provides HD video to mobile devices, Fire TV streamers, and touch screen Alexa devices like the Echo Show . Like Ring’s existing doorbell cameras, the Door View Cam can also detect motion, and it can still function like a regular door viewer. It could be useful for apartment dwellers or other folks who don’t want to mess with their existing doorbells. Ring says the Door View Cam will launch “later this year” and will cost $199.

The idea of a connected peephole camera isn’t entirely new, but it’s the first product of its kind from a major brand–Amazon acquired Ring for $1.1 billion last year–and it could give Ring a leg up on Google’s rival Nest brand in trying to usher more people into its home security ecosystem.

To that end, Ring is also fleshing out some of its existing products with new features. Users can now control certain smart locks directly from the Ring app, for instance, and Ring’s Alarm security system can now instruct nearby doorbells and cameras to start recording when a problem arises. Ring is also now shipping a variety of sensors that work with this system, including a smoke detector and flood sensor. The result of all this will be a pretty robust do-it-yourself security system for cheap–albeit one that plays better with Alexa than with Google Assistant or Siri.