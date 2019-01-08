Eight reasons why you can’t ignore ClassPass any longer

ClassPass changed the workout game when it launched its innovative new approach to fitness back in 2013, offering a small but well-curated selection of New York City studios, gyms, and classes that users could try out with just one monthly subscription .

Today, ClassPass is the world’s leading fitness membership, with more studio and class options than any other membership program. Users can now get fit in a wide variety of ways—including yoga, aqua-cycling, rock climbing, and more—as the number of participating studios has exploded to more than 15,000 worldwide.

Here are eight reasons why ClassPass is the best option for everyone, no matter their fitness level or favorite workout regime.

It’s designed to fit into your life. Consistency is key when building an effective exercise habit, but consistently fitting workouts into a busy schedule can be a Herculean challenge. That’s why ClassPass has made it easier to sign up for classes whenever, wherever. With the improved mobile app, you can now search by location, activity, time and fitness genre to find the classes that fit your needs and schedule. Spend your credits how you choose. Sometimes you don’t want to commit to a certain class or gym, which is why ClassPass provides an allotment of credits to use toward the fitness routine that works best for you. You can visit the same studio or switch it up and try a new studio each day. And if you have an off month where you aren’t able to use all your credits, you can roll over up to 10 to the next cycle and use them to get back into the fitness groove. Your membership goes where you go. With studio partners in more than 80 cities across 11 countries, you won’t have to ruin your workout momentum just because you have a business trip coming up. Members are never tied to the city where they live and can use their credits anywhere ClassPass is offered. That means you can stay on top of your post-holiday regimen and check out the fitness scene in a new city at the same time. You can choose your level of commitment. When it comes to fitness, there is no one-size-fits-all model. ClassPass has built its membership tiers to accommodate those who want to hit lots of classes every month as their primary workout routine, as well as those looking to spice up a gym membership or running habit by checking out fun new classes elsewhere. And if your needs change throughout the year, you can easily change your tier for the next cycle. It’s social. Working out is more fun when it’s done with a friend—and it’s more effective when those friends are around to hold you accountable. ClassPass now includes social tools that allow you to link up with your friends and invite them to work out with you. This way, if the thought of trying a new class isn’t enough to get you off the couch, the chance to hang out with your friends might do the trick. It’s about more than exercise. ClassPass understands that there’s more to being healthy than working out. That’s why their new wellness offering (available in New York and Denver with more to come in 2019) includes services like massage, facials, and more to help users destress and decompress. If you’re an athlete looking to bounce back from an injury, you can take advantage of cryotherapy (soaking in freezing or near-freezing tubs), NormaTec (a compression sleeve that incorporates pulse massage patterns), and other wellness recovery treatments. It could soon be a perk at your office. Taking employee wellness perks beyond the standard gym discount, ClassPass is now working with companies to create corporate plans for their employees. Ask your employer to look into how your team can get fit together with subsidized or discounted ClassPass memberships. The first month is free. If you’re the type that needs a financial incentive to spur you to action, you’re in luck. ClassPass is offering a one-month free trial to those who sign up by January 31. So, you really have no excuse not to make good on your New Year’s resolution to get in shape!

This article was created for and commissioned by ClassPass.