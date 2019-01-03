A timeline of Apple’s six-month fall

Early this morning, Apple’s stock took its biggest one-day drop in five years after being the world’s first trillion-dollar company last August. But stock value is the least of Apple’s problems. What the hell happened in the last six months?

Let’s review:

EXCLUSIVE: After cutting Q1 expectations, Apple CEO Tim Cook tells CNBC that the shortfall is primarily in Greater China as trade tensions put pressure on the Chinese economy https://t.co/iOf79ebo17 pic.twitter.com/Lm7Wyp1VOX — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) January 2, 2019

January 2, 2019. Netflix pulls out of iTunes’s subscription billing system, making new and lapsed users pay through its own website. The move, which the company tested in the summer, will not only curb a big chunk of Apple’s iTunes revenue–an estimated $256 million last month–but sends a clear message to other media companies and software developers: You don’t need Apple for subscriptions. And this comes exactly as Apple is trying to make third parties hike prices and use iTunes’s subscription system, a move that it hopes will make it less dependent on its suffering iPhone sales.

Is this the beginning of the end for Apple? Hardly. The company still has an extremely strong brand and user base. But that may change quickly, as the company’s history shows. This is more like a wake up call–things are not looking shiny at the moment and the company needs to correct course and fix a lot of things in the new year.