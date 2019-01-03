Blood pressure medicine recall: What to do if you’re taking one of these 3 products

If you’re taking Amlodipine Valsartan Tablets, Valsartan HCTZ Tablets, or Valsartan Tablets to treat your blood pressure, don’t let this news raise your blood pressure. Aurobindo Pharma USA is voluntarily recalling 80 lots of the blood pressure medications because they may contain N-nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA), which is probably a carcinogen. In other words, your blood pressure medicine could give you cancer.

The FDA describes NDEA as a “substance that occurs naturally in certain foods, drinking water, air pollution, and industrial processes, and has been classified as a probable human carcinogen.” While the company says it has not received any reports of patients suffering adverse effects related to the recall, it still wants the drugs back.

A full list of the recalled products is posted on the FDA’s website. Products can be identified by checking the product name, manufacturer details, and batch or lot number on the pill bottles. Expiration dates range from May 2019 to March 2021.

It’s important to note that the FDA is advising patients to continue taking these medications for now, because a heart attack is a more immediate risk than cancer. They recommend that patients consult with their doctor or friendly neighborhood pharmacist to discuss their options for treatment alternatives.

If you think you’ve experienced adverse reactions, you can report them at the FDA’s MedWatch website.