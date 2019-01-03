How watches made of seized guns can help rebuild El Salvador’s economy

Hundreds of millions of illegal firearms are floating around the various corners of the globe. Every day, thousands of people are killed due to armed violence. To help address this crisis and reduce the number of weapons in the world, a nonprofit organization IM Swedish Development Partner has been establishing a supply chain for the metal produced by destroying seized guns . The first weapons destruction program for the Humanium Metal project was carried out on November 2016 in El Salvador, producing 1 ton of the metal, according to IM. Since then, the organization produced more metal in November 2017, melting 1,825 illegal firearms, and continues to do so in Guatemala.

Some of those melted guns are being repurposed to better ends–as pricey earbuds and a new series of watches made by Swedish watchmaker Triwa. Part of the sales generated from the metal, through the Triwa timepieces and other products, will be used to help rebuild El Salvador and other international victims of armed violence.

Peter Brune, senior policy adviser at IM, tells Fast Company that this project grew out of conversations with Johan Pihl, who at the time was the creative director at Great Works, a renowned digital bureau in Stockholm. The two had both been grappling with the same challenge: converting metal from seized firearms into a commodity for good. From these conversations, the concept of Humanium Metal emerged.

“It is an effort of hundreds of people who pooled their knowledge, creativity, and resources to make Humanium Metal into what it is today,” says Brune. “It has been many years of discussions and the building of mutual trust that has led to an agreement between IM and the Government of El Salvador that the metal that remains from destroyed firearms is made available to Humanium Metal.”

TRIWA’s creative director Ludvig Scheja says that the watchmaker wanted to design a timepiece that reflects the cause without being offensive. To that end, they incorporated references on the watch, including the HU metal logo on the case, the hard-brushed dial, and the fiery red contrasting detail to “remind wearers of the symbolic value of the watch.”