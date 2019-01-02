Uh oh, looks like Apple had a Blue Christmas

Apple halted sales of its shares briefly on Wednesday afternoon to announce to shareholders that it had a worse-than-expected holiday quarter.

In a letter to investors, the company said it revised down its revenue for the quarter to $84 billion from the range of $89 billion to $93 billion it had provided on November 1.

All other guidance metrics–gross margin, operating expenses, other income, and expense, and tax rate–remained unchanged, Apple said.

Apple blamed slow iPhone sales–especially in emerging markets like China–as well as fewer-than-expected iPhone upgrades for the shortfall. Apple CEO Tim Cook also pointed to the odd timing of the releases of this year’s iPhones (in comparison with last year’s holiday quarter), a strong U.S. dollar, and difficulties getting enough parts from suppliers as factors.

The full updated guidance numbers:

Revenue of approximately $84 billion

Gross margin of approximately 38 percent

Operating expenses of approximately $8.7 billion

Other income/(expense) of approximately $550 million

Tax rate of approximately 16.5 percent before discrete items

The company posted revenue of $88.3 billion for the 2017 holiday quarter

This story is developing . . .