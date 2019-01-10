7 social issues CEOs will prioritize in 2019

In 2019, as in recent years, chief executives will certainly be wading into politics. This is, after all, the era of the activist CEO, be it Patagonia’s Rose Marcario or Chip Bergh of Levi’s . The public all but expects companies to take a stand: In a recent report , PR firm Weber Shandwick found that nearly half of Americans think CEOs can influence policy with their activism, while 77% believe CEOs should speak out when their company values are threatened. About 46% said they would be more inclined to buy from a company whose CEO is vocal on social issues they care about.

For some founders and executives, social responsibility is baked into their company mission. We asked CEOs and founders in a number of industries about the social issues they will pay most attention to in 2019, whether it influences their businesses or not.

Climate change

“In my view, climate change is the issue of our time—it underpins all other issues, including political instability and financial distress. We have seen an exponential increase in climate-related natural disasters in the last three decades, all of which have resulted in devastating economic and social impacts. The need to communicate in an emergency situation is, in part, what inspired me to create goTenna.”—Daniela Perdomo, CEO of hardware startup goTenna

Sustainability

“At Material, we constantly think about conscious consumption and how that ties in with sustainability. If we can create products that you will reach for daily that don’t constantly need to be replaced, we can reduce the amount of junk that is out there. We also are, and will continue to push, for as little excess as possible in our packaging. As much as people love the box-within-a-box experience, there’s a lot of waste that is created, so we want to continue to innovate on how to deliver the best experience that is sustainable and recyclable.”—Eunice Byun, CEO of cookware startup Material

“We really believe that the cannabis industry is a catalyst for social change in many areas. It is one of the only last relatively untouched agricultural products and, because of prohibition, we have an amazing ecosystem of small diversified farms that can provide the supply for this country’s cannabis demand. Many of the farmers that we work with cultivate cannabis alongside fruits and vegetables, as cannabis is the subsidy that allows the farms to stay afloat. In addition to distributing these independent farmers’ cannabis statewide [in California], Flow Kana has also begun to purchase the fruits and vegetables grown on these farms to provide our more than 215 employees with monthly CSA [community-supported agriculture] boxes as an employee perk. As a result, Flow Kana is the largest purchaser of local fruits and vegetables in Mendocino County. This is only the beginning of a much larger decentralized agriculture movement that the cannabis industry has the opportunity to lead.”—Michael Steinmetz, CEO of cannabis startup Flow Kana

Gun violence

“I will be stepping into the role of a mother in 2019, and the safety of my child will be one of my top priorities. I want my future daughter to feel safe and free from gun violence. Kids should feel comfortable going to a movie theater or playground, and school shooting drills should not be the norm. This next year I want to speak up to stop the senseless tragedies we experience all too frequently at the hands of automatic weapons.”—Ariel Kaye, CEO of bedding startup Parachute

Equal access to healthcare

“One of the biggest social issues of our time is that black women are dying at an alarming rate from doing something so natural and important—giving birth. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “The risk of pregnancy-related deaths for black women is three to four times higher than those of white women.” This is a national crisis that we must address with an overhaul of our healthcare system, as 50% of pregnancy-related deaths of black women are preventable. Black women have the right to live a full and dignified life, so change is needed to combat the implicit bias that is present in maternal health.”—Tristan Walker, CEO of health and beauty startup Walker & Company