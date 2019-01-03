Send your crooked Congress member this Constitution made of corporate logos

The U.S. government is awash with corporate money. Businesses bankroll political campaigns in hopes that legislation will be passed in their favor. Lobbying is little more than corruption with a fancy name.

Now you can send your politicians the Constitution they deserve. Called the Corporate Constitution, the pocket copy of our country’s founding document is written entirely in corporate logos. Just the words “We the People” includes the emblems of Wilson Sporting Goods, ESPN, Twitter, Honda, and more. From the Bill of Rights, the words “freedom of expression” include the logos of Disney, McDonald’s, Facebook, Xbox, PayPal, IBM, and Netflix.

The project is the brainchild of design studio Hello Velocity, which created this font of corporate logos, dubbed Brand New Roman, in the summer of 2018. Along with its use in the pocket Constitution, Brand New Roman has also been used to create new versions of the Declaration of Independence and the Communist Manifesto.

You can buy a copy of the Corporate Constitution online for $30, but you get far more than a single copy. “We’ve set up the constitution to work on a Buy One Give One model, where each purchase also sends a copy to your representative in Congress,” Hello Velocity’s creative director Lukas Bentel tells Fast Company via email. “We get the sense that many congresspeople don’t get a chance to read this document, so we’ve put it in the language they understand best: capitalism!”

Luckily for those of us who are assured of the integrity of our congressperson, you can also specify another, less scrupulous politician at checkout. God Ble$$ America.