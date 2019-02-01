77 new movies, TV shows, albums, and books you must check out this month

February is, of course, the shortest month of the year. It’ll be over before you know it, and you won’t feel a thing (because you’ll be numb from the blistering cold). It’s good weather for staying home and catching up on last year’s crop of movies that are in contention for Oscars (the telecast is February 24). However, anybody who’s all caught up and ready to dunk on everyone else in the office Oscar pool–unless you work in more of a “Super Bowl pool” office, that is–there are plenty of other brand-new things to watch, listen to, and read this month, as you desperately try to stay warm. Read on to find out the full extent to which the year’s shortest month is overflowing with entertainment options.
Movies
- Miss Bala, February 1
- Cold Pursuit, February 8
- The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, February 8
- The Prodigy, February 8
- Isn’t It Romantic, February 13
- Alita: Battle Angel, February 14
- Fighting with My Family, February 14
- Happy Death Day 2U, February 15
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, February 22
- The Rhythm Section, February 22
- Run the Race, February 22
Movies to watch from home
- Velvet Buzzsaw, February 1 on Netflix
- Piercing, February 1
- Then Came You, February 1
- Ray Romano: Right Here, Around The Corner, February 5 on Netflix
- Song of Parkland, February 7 on HBO
- High Flying Bird, February 8 on Netflix
- The Many Lives of Nick Buoniconti, February 12 on HBO
- Lorena, February 15 on Amazon Prime
- Donnybrook, February 22
- Paddleton, February 22 on Netflix
- Paris Is Us, February 22 on Netflix
- O.G., February 23 on HBO
- It’s a Hard Truth Ain’t It, February 25 on HBO
Music
- Girlpool – What Chaos Is Imaginary, February 1
- The Specials – Encore, February 1
- Beirut – Gallipoli, February 1
- Bob Mould – Sunshine Rock, February8
- Cass McCombs – Tip Of The Sphere, February 8
- HEALTH – Vol. 4: Slaves Of Fear, February 8
- Mercury Rev – The Delta Sweete Revisited, February 8
- Panda Bear – Buoys, February 8
- Xiu Xiu – Girl With Basket Of Fruit, February 8
- The Lemonheads – Varshons 2, February 8
- Avril Lavigne – Head Above Water, February 15
- Czarface & Ghostface Killah – Czarface Meets Ghostface, February 15
- Florida Georgia Line – Can’t Say I Ain’t Country, February 15
- Ladytron – Ladytron, February 15
- Millencolin – SOS, February 15
- Telekinesis – Effluxion, February 22
- The Claypool Lennon Delirium – South Of Reality, February 22
- Our Native Daughters – Songs of Our Native Daughters, February 22
TV
- The ABC Murders, February 1 on Prime Video
- Always a Witch, February 1 on Netflix
- Into the Dark, February 1 on Hulu
- Russian Doll, February 1 on Netflix
- Super Bowl LIII, February 3 on CBS
- 2 Dope Queens, February 8 on HBO
- One Day at a Time, February 8 on Netflix
- PEN15, February 8 on Hulu
- 61st Annual Grammy Awards, February 10 on CBS
- Hustle, February 10 on Viceland
- The Walking Dead, February 10 on AMC
- Doom Patrol, February 15 on DC Universe
- Proven Innocent, February 15 on Fox
- The Umbrella Academy, February 15 on Netflix
- At Home With Amy Sedaris, February 19 on truTV
- Documentary Now!, February 20 on IFC
- Desus & Mero, February 21 on Showtime
- Suburra, February 22 on Netflix
- 91st Annual Academy Awards, February 24 on ABC
- The Enemy Within, February 25 on NBC
- Whiskey Cavalier, February 27 on ABC
Books
- Casting Deep Shade: An Amble by C.D. Wright, February 1
- Sea Monsters by Chloe Aridjis, February 5
- Stranger Things: Suspicious Minds by Gwenda Bond, February 5
- Black Leopard, Red Wolf by Marlon James, February 5
- The Atlas of Reds and Blues by Devi S. Laskar, February 5
- Figuring by Maria Popova, February 5
- On the Come Up by Angie Thomas, February 5
- Lost Children Archive by Valeria Luiselli, February 12
- Memoria by James Nachtwey, February 15
- The Care and Feeding of Ravenously Hungry Girls by Anissa Gray, February 19
- David Lynch: Someone Is in My House by David Lynch, February 19
- Mary Ventura and the Ninth Kingdom by Sylvia Plath, February 19
- Tatsuo Suzuki: Friction / Tokyo Streets by Tatsuo Suzuki, February 19
- Scene by Alex Majoli, February 28
