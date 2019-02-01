77 new movies, TV shows, albums, and books you must check out this month

February is, of course, the shortest month of the year. It’ll be over before you know it, and you won’t feel a thing (because you’ll be numb from the blistering cold). It’s good weather for staying home and catching up on last year’s crop of movies that are in contention for Oscars (the telecast is February 24). However, anybody who’s all caught up and ready to dunk on everyone else in the office Oscar pool–unless you work in more of a “Super Bowl pool” office, that is–there are plenty of other brand-new things to watch, listen to, and read this month, as you desperately try to stay warm. Read on to find out the full extent to which the year’s shortest month is overflowing with entertainment options.