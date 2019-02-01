advertisement
  • 10:30 am

77 new movies, TV shows, albums, and books you must check out this month

Get ready to fall in love with LEGOs, Ladytron, “Russian Doll,” Desus and Mero, and more this month, with Fast Company’s Creative Calendar for February.

By Joe Berkowitz3 minute Read

February is, of course, the shortest month of the year. It’ll be over before you know it, and you won’t feel a thing (because you’ll be numb from the blistering cold). It’s good weather for staying home and catching up on last year’s crop of movies that are in contention for Oscars (the telecast is February 24). However, anybody who’s all caught up and ready to dunk on everyone else in the office Oscar pool–unless you work in more of a “Super Bowl pool” office, that is–there are plenty of other brand-new things to watch, listen to, and read this month, as you desperately try to stay warm. Read on to find out the full extent to which the year’s shortest month is overflowing with entertainment options.

Movies

Movies to watch from home

Music

TV

Books

  • Casting Deep Shade: An Amble by C.D. Wright, February 1
  • Sea Monsters by Chloe Aridjis, February 5
  • Stranger Things: Suspicious Minds by Gwenda Bond, February 5
  • Black Leopard, Red Wolf by Marlon James, February 5
  • The Atlas of Reds and Blues by Devi S. Laskar, February 5
  • Figuring by Maria Popova, February 5
  • On the Come Up by Angie Thomas, February 5
  • Lost Children Archive by Valeria Luiselli, February 12
  • Memoria by James Nachtwey, February 15
  • The Care and Feeding of Ravenously Hungry Girls by Anissa Gray, February 19
  • David Lynch: Someone Is in My House by David Lynch, February 19
  • Mary Ventura and the Ninth Kingdom by Sylvia Plath, February 19
  • Tatsuo Suzuki: Friction / Tokyo Streets by Tatsuo Suzuki, February 19
  • Scene by Alex Majoli, February 28

