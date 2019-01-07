We tried cooking the new Impossible Burger

“If you had lied to me and told me this was store-bought ground beef, I would have believed you.” So says my friend John as we stand in his kitchen, experimenting with the newly revamped Impossible Burger, which will begin to show up in some restaurants this week. Later this year, the plant-based burger will also be available in grocery stores for the first time.

As a longtime vegetarian, I’ve recruited John–who is serious enough about his meat that he and a group of friends buy a side of grass-fed, grass-finished beef each year from a ranch in Wyoming–to try cooking the new ground “meat.” In taste tests, Impossible says, consumers ranked the new recipe as highly as conventional ground beef; they also liked it nearly three times more than the original Impossible Burger. (Tasters did not know that they were eating plant-based meat.)

“This burger has better flavor and texture,” says David Lee, COO and CFO of Impossible Foods. “It’s a beefier taste. It’s juicier. It’s meatier.” Like the previous recipe, the food uses a plant-based version of heme, a molecule found in blood, which helps the burger avoid tasting anything like a traditional veggie burger, and a combination of other ingredients that create the texture and flavor of beef. But the recipe is continually evolving. The company creates around 100 prototypes a week, Lee says.

Though the original product was successful, Impossible wanted to keep experimenting “because we can,” he says. “Unlike the cow, which will never get better and better, we wanted to leverage all the technology we have so that chefs and consumers everywhere would have a product that is as delicious or maybe even a better choice than picking a burger from a cow.”

The new version, the first to be released since the burger was first sold in restaurants in 2016, has better nutrition, with less fat and sodium than the previous recipe. It has as much iron and high-quality protein as a comparable serving from an animal but fewer calories and no cholesterol.

“We’re a little tight-lipped about our IP, but it all has to do with the nearly seven and a half years we spent determining what makes meat perform, from raw to cooked, like meat,” says Lee. “Not just in terms of its taste, but how it smells, how it sizzles, ultimately even how it looks.” The startup considers itself a technology company; the new product is launching at CES, the Consumer Electronics Show.

In John’s kitchen, we start with a burger. The raw patty looks like beef. In a cast iron pan, it sounds like any burger frying. Like beef, the color changes from pink to brown as it sizzles. The finished burger has a nice sear; inside, it still looks a little rare. “It tastes right,” John says.