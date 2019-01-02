Your drone is out to get you (in this horror movie trailer; probably not in real life)

Who: Director Jordan Rubin, of Zombeavers fame.

Why we care: The “from hell” genre of horror movies may have peaked in the ’90s. That decade saw filmmakers exploring the dog from hell (Man’s Best Friend), the nanny from hell (The Hand That Rocks the Cradle), and of course the temp from hell (The Temp), along with so many others. In the intervening decades, the horror genre may have grown more sophisticated, but there’s still room for a cheapie throwback flick that updates the formula–and that flick is The Drone.

Look, the title pretty much says it all. It’s a drone and it is out to kill you. However, putting this particular device at the center of a horror movie opens up a whole other can of automated worms. Although the trailer unveils a villain in the form of a ridiculous, bloodthirsty drone (a dead serial killer’s consciousness powers the thing), the overarching idea taps into some very serious and real concerns of modern life. We are surrounded by Siris and Alexas and Apple Watches, and all manner of devices invented to enrich our lives. Even as we get fully adjusted to incorporating AI and wearables into our day-to-day lives, it’s difficult to completely shed any lingering distrust; the sense that somebody could flip a switch and turn all of these devices against us. Add to that the historic lethality of drones, and it’s an inspired subject for a “from hell”-type flick.

Watch the trailer below.