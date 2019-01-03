The one dumb feature I wish Apple and Google would add to their phones

While most of us were mainlining eggnog over the holiday break, Essential, another supposed “iPhone killer,” bit the dust . The startup, which raised $300 million in funding and was helmed by Android founder Andy Rubin (until he took a leave of absence following revelations about an improper behavior probe during his time at Google), will no longer make its $500 smartphone.

Despite Essential’s untimely end, there is evidence that the market for “artisan” phones is growing–but crucially, the most successful of these phones aren’t trying to compete with Google or Apple at all. They’re “dumbphones.” Rather than going blow-for-blow with major smartphone makers, the value proposition is in the promise of less functionality. Punkt. Palm Phone. The rereleased Nokia 3310. These manufacturers seem to have carved out a small but sustainable niche as smartphone sales decline.

But the truth is that I don’t want to have to buy a dumbphone. The single feature I want most is a smartphone with a dumbphone mode.

What would dumbphone mode do? Simple. It would turn your smartphone into a device for calls and texts. That’s it. Other apps would simply disappear from your screen so as not to tempt you to tap. And all that spyable data lurking deep in the OS–like GPS tracking–would be deactivated. As a result, you’d get the full dumphone experience without carrying another phone around.

I know, dumbphone mode probably sounds kind of stupid. But compared to the hazards of smartphones, it starts to make sense. Silicon Valley designed for every possible edge case, outfitting every phone with an armada of sensors and processors to tackle any problem at any moment. Need to find good sushi down the block? Better consult with satellites in outer space first! However, that digital Swiss army knife in our pockets comes with sorts of consequences: It diverts our attention from the world around us (making us measurably less happy), and it gives corporations unprecedented access to our private lives. Just pulling your phone from your pocket to text a loved one a few emoji requires immense mental fortitude, lest you get sucked down into the whirlpool of apps, ad trackers, and the psychic burden of what hundreds of other people think of your photo of dinner.

Most of us simply don’t have the luxury of giving up our smartphones. We need Slack, Gmail, and numerous social media platforms just to keep up with our day. Even off the clock, there are always those moments when we need directions somewhere or need an app to carry out a crucial real-world task. Living without a smartphone just doesn’t work, and dumbphones can’t suddenly turn smart when you need them to.

So the dumbphone turns into an extra phone, rather than a replacement phone. You can’t even get the Palm Phone on its own contract through Verizon–it’s a “companion phone” to your smartphone.