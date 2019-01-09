What will happen with #MeToo in 2019?

Last year, we saw a number of cultural changes propelled by the #MeToo movement . In the year since the sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein surfaced, more than 200 men accused of sexual misconduct have lost their jobs; many of their replacements were women. Hollywood heavyweights launched Time’s Up at the start of 2018, to draw attention to women who face sexual misconduct in blue-collar workplaces and offer them financial support through a legal defense fund; the initiative has already raised $22 million and pledged to fund 51 cases. The advocacy group RAINN has seen a 30% jump in calls to its sexual assault hotline since late 2017—and the day after Christine Blasey Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee was its busiest in more than two decades.

As Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey—the New York Times reporters behind the Weinstein investigation—noted recently, the reckoning continues to unfold and gather nuance. “Now, even after a year of painful memories, cascades of firings, widespread outrage, criticism from the president, and a fight over a Supreme Court seat,” they wrote, “we have only one firm prediction: This discussion over harassment and assault has no end in sight.” Here are some of the ways that discussion may bring about change in 2019.

The tech industry will protect more vulnerable workers

The tech industry had a major #MeToo moment in fall 2018, when more than 20,000 Google employees around the world staged a walkout to protest the company’s payouts to executives accused of sexual harassment. The walkout organizers assembled a list of demands that stretched beyond issues of sexual misconduct and included a request to end Google’s policy of forced private arbitration in cases of sexual harassment. The week after the walkout, Google decided to scrap its forced arbitration policy for sexual harassment claims. Prominent tech companies like Facebook and Airbnb followed suit, while the likes of Apple and Uber had previously taken action.

Vaya Consulting CEO Nicole Sanchez, who helps tech companies diversify their workforces, says that the change will encourage other smaller tech outfits to do the same. “Once some of the bigger companies change their policies like that, it does take a while for it to trickle out to the rest of Silicon Valley, in part because the Googles and Facebooks of the world can take the financial risk,” she says. “It will take a while for it to hit startups and mid-sized companies. But I still think it means good things to come for people at all companies.”

While ending forced arbitration is a big step in the right direction, it still largely protects a more privileged class of tech workers. “The concern I have is that it’s still very much about a class of workers that is vulnerable but isn’t the most vulnerable in tech,” she says. Contract workers, who are a key part of the tech workforce, and the workers who support the industry—the janitorial staff at their offices, for example—have not necessarily been a part of the conversation. “Even when we talk about pay equity for women, generally the movement has not adequately talked about and pushed forward an agenda around the lowest-paid women in the workforce,” she says.

In 2019, Sanchez hopes there will be more solidarity between the different classes of tech employees and more of “an alliance of women from all backgrounds” to push for protections for women who are most susceptible to workplace abuses. The organizers of the Google walkout have already called for changes to contractors’ pay and extending them the same benefits and protections. (Though Google dropped its forced arbitration policy, it did not extend to contractors and only applied to sexual harassment claims.) Sanchez also believes that until non-disclosure agreements stop conflating the personal—the “how I was treated at the company” portion—with the part that fairly protects a company’s intellectual property, many workers will remain vulnerable. “Until it goes, there is not a lot of incentive for companies to change their culture,” she says. “As long as you know you can pay for it to go away, it will persist.”

Service industries may move beyond shifting culture

One thing gives Sanchez hope. As the tech industry (slowly) diversifies, she sees more people shifting their focus to those more vulnerable workers. “If you take my background for example, I’m Latina and my parents were service workers,” Sanchez says. “I now am able to bring the conversation about humanizing the janitorial staff into an executive boardroom.” She hopes 2019 will bring more open communication with service workers and, as such, tangible protections for them.