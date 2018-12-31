The bad men of 2017 have somehow gotten worse

In some cases, it must be a twisted relief. There has to be some kind of liberation in having the whole world know your dark secret. Once the thing you most dreaded coming to light has surfaced, the weight of all that dread instantly melts away, replaced by new, unfamiliar forms of dread. Although the reputation and career you painstakingly built has come crashing down around you, perhaps there will be a way, in time, to build it up again even better this time, unencumbered by having something to hide.

This is not how Kevin Spacey and Louis CK have handled their respective cancellations.

As the year comes to a close, both men have proven in different ways that they have not learned anything from having their terrible secrets exposed. They have taken the freedom that comes with having nothing left to lose, and instead of building something new, they’ve turned the wreckage of their careers into a shrine to their own supposed victimhood.

“I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want,” Louis CK wrote in a semi-apologetic statement after the 2017 New York Times expos é . “I will now step back and take a long time to listen.” As we’ve observed since around August, the disgraced comedian ended up taking less than a year to listen to people explain why masturbating in front of women coworkers without their consent counts as an abuse of power, before returning to the stage to say anything he wants. After a Sunday night leak of a recent, full Louis CK set, we now have our clearest picture yet of what it is the comic now wants to say.

In addition to the expected material about what it’s like to lose $35M in a single day–with nary a whisper of how he brought upon this financial apocalypse himself–Louis CK aired some brand-new grievances. Apparently, the comic once famous for his trenchant observations about society and the struggles of being a parent has resorted to status quo old-man tirades that could be easily mistaken for alt-right anguish.

The leak of his entire set has since been removed from YouTube, but the Twitter user who most prominently spread awareness of it on Sunday night, Mike Pearl, helpfully transcribed one of the more offending bits.