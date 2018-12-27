Netflix previews new Black Mirror choose-your-own-adventure film

A new trailer for the next episode of Netflix’s Black Mirror tech-dystopia series is up. And the next episode is special because not only is it a feature-length film, it also includes just over five hours of additional video, which will reportedly be offered to viewers as “choose-your-own-adventure” content.
Bandersnatch is set in 1984, and follows a young programmer who begins to question reality as he adapts a fantasy novel into a video game “and soon faces a mind-mangling challenge.” Check it:
The film premieres Friday, December 28, on Netflix.