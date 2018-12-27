Phone records place Trump lawyer at scene of 2016 Russia meeting

A new McClatchy report says Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen was indeed in Prague in the summer of 2016, the setting in which the notorious Steele dossier says Cohen met with Russian officials to talk about their collusion in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Of course the Trump people have vigorously denied the legitimacy of the dossier, and Cohen’s legal team and spokespeople have denied he ever visited Prague.

The McClatchy report cites four anonymous sources saying Cohen’s phone had connected to cell towers in the Prague area during the late summer of 2016. At the meeting, the dossier suggests, Cohen discussed with the Russians ways of hiding the Russians’ work to help the Trump campaign.

The report also says “an Eastern European intelligence agency” intercepted a call between Russian officials on which one said Cohen was in Prague, citing two anonymous sources. Special prosecutor Robert Mueller has been informed of both the cell tower pings and the eavesdropped call between Russian officials.

Cohen has already pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about Trump’s attempts to build a Trump Tower Russia, as well as to bank fraud, tax fraud, and violating campaign finance law.