advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
  • 12:00 pm

No, Instagram is not switching to a horizontal feed

No, Instagram is not switching to a horizontal feed
[Photo: Gilles Lambert/Unsplash]
By Pavithra Mohan2 minute Read

This morning, Instagram appeared to be rolling out–or at least testing–a new feed that could have you tapping and swiping rather than scrolling. A number of users reported seeing a horizontal feed that, like Instagram Stories, would require you to tap or swipe through posts.

advertisement

It looked like the new feed would display one post at a time and include a scroll bar at the top to indicate how far you have swiped. The design would presumably make it more difficult to scroll mindlessly through your Instagram feed—though countless users seem to have no problem swiping mindlessly through Instagram Stories.

In any case, you won’t have to weather a vertical feed just yet–or at all. Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri has since clarified that Instagram accidentally rolled out the test to more users than intended.

But many Twitter users, as they are wont to do, had opinions on the potential change.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life