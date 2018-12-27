These are the tech, slang, and musicians Snapchat predicts will be big in 2019

Snap has released an interesting report predicting what it believes will be the biggest trends across multiple industries in 2019. Called, Looking Forward: Predicted Trends in 2019 , the report highlights what the “Gen Z” generation will be into next year based on what Snapchatters have been Snapchatting about in the final months of 2018.

For those not familiar with the demographic “Gen Z” encompasses, it’s the generation that came after millennials, that is, people who were born between the mid-1990s to the mid-2000s–in other word’s Snapchat’s primary user base. So what will be the biggest hits among Gen Zers in 2019? Here’s what Snap is predicting:

Gaming

Minecraft is predicted to continue its dominance as the most popular game for Generation Z next year. No surprise there. Also of little surprise is the next three most popular games will be Fortnite, Call of Duty, and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Tech

Snap says that despite investors worrying iPhone sales will stagnate, Apple’s smartphone will gain even more popularity among Gen Z in 2019.

sales will stagnate, Apple’s smartphone will gain even more popularity among Gen Z in 2019. The company also expects Apple’s AirPod wireless earbuds to have a massive year next year, with a new model expected early in the year.

wireless earbuds to have a massive year next year, with a new model expected early in the year. As for apps, Snap says the money transfer app Cash App is continuing to grow in popularity among its users–growth that shows no sign of slowing down in 2019.

Slang

Did you only just find out what IRL means (I did)? Well, get ready for some new slang from Generation Z in 2019. This includes “born day” (meaning a person’s birthday), “YKTV” (short for “you know the vibes” aka acknowledgment of a mutual feeling between two people), and “On a date, kinda nervous,” which is used ironically by a person to describe spending time with someone or by themselves.

Memes

Memes will continue to be popular in 2019, says Snap. No surprise there. However, their usage will increase when people want to call out blunders (“you had one job”) or to describe intense events and their effects on the mind (“my last brain cell”).

(“you had one job”) or to and their effects on the mind (“my last brain cell”). Interestingly, Snap’s research suggests most Gen Z’s find memes “silly” or “stupid,” but still predicts they will increase in popularity over the course of 2019.

Music

Snap predicts several musicians will have a very big 2019 among Generation Z. Specifically, Snap says LA-based rapper Blueface will have a year to be thankful for.

will have a year to be thankful for. Other artists who will grab the attention of Gen Z include Cardi B, NBA YoungBoy, the recently deceased XXXTentacion, K-pop boy band BTS, and alternative pop artist Billie Eilish.

Influencers

As for what social media influencers Gen Z will look up to in 2019, YouTuber Shane Dawson will be a hit with both boys and girls, while girls will flock to James Charles, a YouTuber who offers beauty tips and makeup tutorials.

Beauty & Fashion