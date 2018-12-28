Amazon and Sinclair want to team up to buy the Yankees TV network: Report

As Amazon is getting ready to open its new HQ2 in New York City, it has found a new way to either ingratiate itself with its neighbors—or really tick them off. The retail giant is allegedly considering teaming up with Sinclair Broadcast Group to purchase a stake in YES, the Yankees’ local sports network, according to a Wall Street Journal report .

Currently, 80% of the network–which also airs Brooklyn Nets and NYCFC games–is owned by 21st Century Fox, but The Walt Disney Company has to sell it off for the government to approve its purchase of the majority of that company. Disney is seeking a valuation of $5 billion to $6 billion, per the Wall Street Journal. I reached out to both Amazon and Sinclair for comment and will update if I hear back.

The Yankees own the remaining 20% stake in the company, and have first rights to the majority share. In addition to Amazon and Sinclair, the team is supposedly in talks with other potential partners, including cable and satellite TV provider Altice USA and RedBird Capital.

If Sinclair and Amazon do purchase the network, it could give Amazon the opportunity to start streaming Yankees games, like it does NFL games via Prime video. As for Sinclair, well, it could give the media giant yet another platform to air its anti-fake news rants and pro-child detention must-run segments.

Just in case you forgot that the Sinclair Broadcast Network is an Orwellian propaganda machine, let John Oliver remind you: