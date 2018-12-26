Fans have some legit-sounding theories about Jordan Peele’s Us trailer

The trailer for director Jordan Peele’s new movie Us recently dropped, and people have wasted no time in trying to piece together his twisted new puzzle.
Us stars Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke as Adelaide and Gabe, a couple whose beach vacation with their kids plummets into terror and madness when scissor-wielding doppelgängers of the family show up uninvited.
Peele has established his filmmaking brand as socially conscious thrillers where issues like racism form the foundation of the larger horror narrative. And, as audiences came to realize with Get Out, Peele is a very intentional filmmaker. There’s a good chance that some song, throwaway moment, or even an article of clothing hold the key to a significant plot point.
So considering where Peele is pushing cinematic storytelling—and how he’s doing it—internet sleuths have cobbled together some legit-sounding theories for Us:
The doppelgängers are the physical manifestation of having to supress their real selves in the workplace, school, etc.
Suppressing anger over all of the microaggressions in day-to-day life took the form of their clones #UsMovie
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 25, 2018
My #UsMovie theory: there’s a 5th family member who died that will be the most elusive/hardest to kill until the mother confronts the loss. Hence, I’ve got 5 On It.
— Señorita (@ScarletEstelle) December 25, 2018
So I’m calling the movie now
Lupita used to drive reckless and got into a fiery car accident. Killed the little girl was was the twin of the little boy. That’s why she isn’t driving in the trailer. Also why her doppelgänger has scorched eyebrows and explains burnt boy
#UsMovie
— Cameron Mitchell (@CollectiveMindP) December 25, 2018
I want to throw this theory out there now: Lupita being off-beat when she was trying to get the son on beat is probably on purpose. I bet you it’s going to be a significant plot detail/twist….favorite this.
— Purple…Reign (@LaReignStorm) December 25, 2018
My family and I are already cooking up #Us theories. My dad and sister suggested the boy might be a link between the families. I corroborated this with the fact that the Dopple-boy has his mouth sealed (speak no evil?), and the real boy was the first to find one of Them. pic.twitter.com/OWLFdvuBb5
— chuck????????♂️????????♂️???? (@justhewinley) December 25, 2018
Across from a chalk board of those same clone/ hand holding repeated human figures which sits on a wall with a bunch of hand prints… Seems like Doppelganger mom wants to cut away from the system of clones/ repeats? #Usmovie pic.twitter.com/4esCt7jzts
— blasianFMA (@blasianFMA) December 25, 2018