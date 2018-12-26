Fans have some legit-sounding theories about Jordan Peele’s Us trailer

The trailer for director Jordan Peele’s new movie Us recently dropped, and people have wasted no time in trying to piece together his twisted new puzzle.

Us stars Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke as Adelaide and Gabe, a couple whose beach vacation with their kids plummets into terror and madness when scissor-wielding doppelgängers of the family show up uninvited.

Peele has established his filmmaking brand as socially conscious thrillers where issues like racism form the foundation of the larger horror narrative. And, as audiences came to realize with Get Out, Peele is a very intentional filmmaker. There’s a good chance that some song, throwaway moment, or even an article of clothing hold the key to a significant plot point.

So considering where Peele is pushing cinematic storytelling—and how he’s doing it—internet sleuths have cobbled together some legit-sounding theories for Us:

The doppelgängers are the physical manifestation of having to supress their real selves in the workplace, school, etc. Suppressing anger over all of the microaggressions in day-to-day life took the form of their clones #UsMovie — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 25, 2018

My #UsMovie theory: there’s a 5th family member who died that will be the most elusive/hardest to kill until the mother confronts the loss. Hence, I’ve got 5 On It. — Señorita (@ScarletEstelle) December 25, 2018