Kevin Spacey’s weird Frank Underwood video is going over about as well as expected

Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey is facing a felony charge in Nantucket District Court in Massachusetts for the alleged sexual assault of a teenager at a local club in July 2016, the Boston Globe reported today. Spacey’s accuser, who was 18 at the time, is the son of a former news anchor at Boston’s WCVB-TV, the Globe reports.

The former House of Cards actor has been accused by dozens of people for incidents of sexual misconduct and assault dating back decades. The actor hasn’t been heard from since late 2017, when Anthony Rapp first went public with accusations that Spacey made unwanted sexual advances toward him in the 1980s, when Rapp was 14.

Spacey picked a strange way to respond to today’s news. In a bizarre three-minute video posted to YouTube earlier this afternoon, Spacey exhumed his House of Cards character Frank Underwood, declaring in the video that his fans “want me back,” and pontificating about the dangers of deeming someone guilty without knowing the facts. In the video, which appears to be homemade, Spacey is seen in a kitchen, wearing a Santa Claus apron and speaking to the camera in an Underwood-style direct address:

“You wouldn’t believe the worst without evidence, would you? You wouldn’t rush to judgment without facts, would you? Did you? All this presumption made for such an unsatisfying ending and to think it could have been such a memorable send off. I can promise you this: if I didn’t pay the price for the things we both know I did, I’m certainly not going to pay the price for the things I didn’t do.”

Twitter users were baffled, to say the least, with some assuming it was Spacey’s attempt at a comeback.

Twitter users were baffled, to say the least, with some assuming it was Spacey's attempt at a comeback.

According to the Globe, Spacey is due to arraigned on a charge of indecent assault and battery on January 7.