Exclusive: Purple Carrot has a new breakfast meal kit to help you eat healthier in 2019

If you’re the type to start your day with bacon sandwiched between two Brown Sugar and Cinnamon Pop-Tarts (DON’T YOU JUDGE ME), followed by a pizza bagel at your desk for lunch, accompanied by a handful/bag of Cool Ranch Doritos, only to balance it all out with a healthy vegan dinner, Purple Carrot has a humble suggestion for you. Since it was founded in 2014, the vegan meal kit company has focused on offering easy-to-prepare dinner options. Now, it’s expanding to offer customers healthy options for breakfast and lunch , too.

“Our subscribers have relied on us for the past four years to provide them with healthy, convenient, delicious plant-based meals for dinner,” says Andy Levitt, the founder and CEO of Purple Carrot. “Over the past six to 12 months, we’ve been hearing more and more requests to expand our offerings to address other day parts to give people more ways to eat plant-based foods through the day.”

Purple Carrot subscribers who sign up for the “extras” can look forward to breakfast options like overnight mango chia parfait with cacao nibs, seeded avocado toast with radishes and cucumbers, and apple cinnamon overnight oats with almond butter and sunflower seeds. The lunch menu includes kale caesar salad with roasted tomatoes and whole grain croutons and chickpea mezze bowls with avocado and tart cherries.

If you’re planning to kick-start a healthy diet in 2019—or you’re part of the 600% increase in people willingly identifying as vegan in the last three years—these breakfast and lunch options could make it easy to eat a superfood-packed, plant-based diet for three meals a day (and save the Pop-Tarts for late-night snacks).

As for Purple Carrot, the addition of breakfast and lunch could be healthy for its bottom line, too. The meal-kit company says it has seen 330% growth between 2016 to 2018, and it is expecting to double it in 2019, fueled in part by the addition of these new meals.