Kennedy Center Honors live stream: How to watch the 2018 gala without cable

A quarter of the government may be shut down right now, but at least one D.C. arts institution is still going strong.

The Kennedy Center’s 41st annual Kennedy Center Honors will air tonight, paying tribute to the best and brightest in the arts community and beyond. This year’s honorees include Cher, Reba McEntire, and jazz saxophonist Wayne Shorter. The honors gala took place in Washington, D.C., earlier this month but will air tonight (Wednesday, December 26) on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.

Gloria Estefan hosted the event, while the center also paid special tribute to Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, its director Thomas Kail, choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, and music director Alex Lacamoire. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump broke with tradition for the second year in a row and skipped the event.

If you’re a cord cutter looking to watch the Kennedy Center Honors on a computer, phone, or smart TV, you’ll need access to CBS either through a pay-TV login or a standalone streaming service. I’ve rounded up some options below. Please note that CBS streaming is not available in all areas, so check your zip code before signing up. Some of these services—including CBS’s own All Access service—are offering free trials:

CBS already has a number of video clips from the honors gala online. You can find those here.