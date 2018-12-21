These White Christmas maps will tell you if you can expect snow in 2018 (or historically)

For reasons I’ve never been able to fully comprehend, a lot of people like snow. And with the Christmas holiday coming up next week, millions of Americans may be wondering if a proverbial White Christmas is in their near future. Despite the enduring popularity of that Bing Crosby-anointed phrase, White Christmases are relatively rare to nonexistent throughout much of the country. And one assumes that situation has not been helped by climate change.

Nevertheless, if you’re curious whether you will wake up under a blanket of snow on December 25—or if your area is typically prone to the white stuff on Christmas—I’ve rounded up a few maps to help you. If you’re like me and prefer clean sidewalks and dry socks, you can also use these maps to find out where you can keep living the slush-free life. Either way, enjoy your holiday!