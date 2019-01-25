Author and investor Fran Hauser’s playlist will keep you dancing all day

Fran Hauser is the author of The Myth of the Nice Girl, a former media executive, and a startup investor. Here, she shares her favorite songs for waking up, working out, and pumping herself up.

1. Waking Up

“Treasure,” Bruno Mars

Getting out of bed is never fun, but Bruno Mars helps make it a little easier. This song is peppy and upbeat without being too much to handle first thing in the morning.

2. Driving

“Body Like a Back Road,” Sam Hunt

I love a good country song when I’m out on the road, especially for long drives. “Body Like a Back Road” is catchy, clever, and fun to sing along to–even better with the windows rolled down.

3. Working Out

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Justin Timberlake

When it comes on during a workout, this song always motivates me to keep going, even if I’m hitting a wall. Also an excellent choice for dance parties with my kids!