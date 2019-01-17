Forerunner Ventures’s Kirsten Green on Starbucks, marriage, and “disruption”

Kirsten Green: I’m deliberate. I always have a plan–organization is important to me. Not only mentally but physically as well. I throw out everything old, and I don’t keep anything I don’t need.

FC: What’s your worst habit?

KG: Going online before bed. After I put my two kids to bed, I inevitably end up on my email instead of, say, reading a book, and then my mind gets going. One hour turns into two . . . maybe three . . .

FC: When you’re stuck creatively, you . . .

KG: Seek alone time outdoors. I live in the Bay Area, so I usually leave my house for a walk. I use the calming scenery to sit and think.

FC: Which businessperson do you most admire?