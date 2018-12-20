Wegmans cauliflower recall: 4 products to avoid over E. coli fears

If you have been a willing participant in the growing trend to replace rice with cauliflower , beware: Wegmans just issued a voluntary recall of its Fresh Cauliflower Rice, Veggie/Cauliflower Rice Blend, and Stir-Fry Mix with Cauliflower over fears that it has been contaminated with E. coli. And nothing will turn you off of your Stir-Fry Mix with Cauliflower faster than reading the list of symptoms that come with exposure to E. coli bacteria. Better to be safe and return the product to Wegmans for a full refund.

The recalled products include:

Wegmans Cauliflower Rice, 1 lb. pkg. UPC #25313500000

Wegmans Cauliflower Rice, 8 oz. pkg. UPC #25307200000

Wegmans Stir Fry Blend (with cauliflower), 1 lb. pkg. UPC #25335800000

Wegmans Veggie (cauliflower) Rice Blend (sold by the pound), UPC #253162000000

The recalled products all have use-by dates of 12/11/18 through 12/22/18 and were distributed to 98 Wegmans stores in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and Massachusetts.

While no illnesses have been reported to date, you cauliflower enthusiasts might went to get back on the kale or brussels sprouts or, heck, real rice for a while until it’s safe to eat cauliflower again.

Cauliflower is just the latest addition to a growing list of products recalled in 2018, including turkey, romaine lettuce, Hy-vee meat products, Duncan Hines cake mix, ground beef, Ritz Crackers, Goldfish crackers, McDonald’s salads, Kellogg’s Honey Smacks, dog food, and even Swiss rolls.