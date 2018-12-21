Canada Goose’s Cold Room was the best retail experience of the year

It is a frigid day in Boston, but I’m excited to get even colder–with a visit to Canada Goose’s downtown store and its Cold Room. The room is self-explanatory: It’s a small space, surrounded by ice sculptures, where the temperature has been set to -27 degrees Fahrenheit. Inside, customers can put Canada Goose jackets to the test.

I’ve decided to try on the Snow Mantra, a $1,550 jacket Canada Goose developed for people who work in the coldest places in the world, including National Science Foundation researchers who work in Antarctica. The store assistant helps me into the parka, then the two of us enter the Cold Room. I’ve never experienced temperatures this low before, so it’s interesting to feel how my body responds. While my face feels like it’s about to fall off in the freezing air and my eyes are smarting, my parka-covered torso feels quite toasty.

The Cold Room, which opened in Boston during the summer, has been a big attraction for Canada Goose fans. The brand has already opened Cold Rooms five of its 11 stores, including in Beijing and Montreal. On weekends, I’ve seen long lines of people lining up to have a turn inside. Some of these guests seem to see it as a novelty, a chance to experience arctic temperatures. Others seem more focused on genuinely testing out the coats before they make a purchase, since Canada Goose gear is notoriously expensive. The bottom line is that the Cold Room blends both entertainment and functionality, making it a good example of experiential retail that actually serves a purpose.

Over the last few years, brands have desperately sought ways to bring customers back into physical stores. You can’t blame them. We’ve been hearing about the retail apocalypse for years, as thousands of stores around the country have shuttered and companies with large retail footprints have gone bankrupt. Since 2017, more than 10,000 brick-and-mortar stores have closed.

But brands also realize that wooing people into stores is valuable: It can deepen a customer’s loyalty and increase their lifetime spending. So retailers have resorted to all sorts of weird and wacky things to entice consumers into the store. Bidet brand Tushy and bathroom spray Poo-Pourri opened what they described as a “Poopup Shop” that had a toilet-shaped ball pit complete with poop emoji stuffed toys. M&M invited consumers to vote on the next candy flavor, and opened a pop-up in New York full of selfie opportunities, like a giant coffee maker to highlight a new espresso flavor and a room covered in pink bean bags to highlight a raspberry flavor. Now-defunct smart luggage brand Raden was famous for turning its stores into art exhibits, suspending suitcases from the ceiling in interesting patterns.

It’s all gotten a little silly, and all of the stunts and gimmicks are all beginning to blend together, which totally defeats the purpose of a company investing so much money to create a memorable in-person experience for customers. But what’s a brand to do? This culture of “immersive” and “experiential” retail has trained customers to expect more when they go shopping–but people are looking for more than just a superficial, carnivalesque experience.

I think Canada Goose is on the right track here. The Cold Room is a fun, unusual experience that also helps customers make more informed shopping decisions. “We’ve found that the Cold Room is very exciting to customers right now, but we think it will continue to have value long after the novelty factor has worn off,” says Dani Reiss, Canada Goose’s president and CEO. “It means customers can explore buying a coat in the summer months, when it’s hot outside.”