Farce becomes fact: There’s now a GoFundMe for Trump’s wall

Sometimes you just have to stop and think to yourself: “Am I just living in a really awful computer simulation?” That’s the only thing that comes to mind after learning about a new GoFundMe raising money to build that border wall between Mexico and the United States that President Donald Trump has so emphatically promised.

Trump has long said that Mexico would pay for the wall. Mexico has (rightfully) refused. Recently, Trump said that Mexico would indirectly be paying for the wall because of a new North American trade deal. This seemed like a suspect claim.

Now we have a GoFundMe for the wall, which seems like exactly what Trump would not want since he said taxpayers would not be paying for it. But, alas! This is the world we live in now!

This fundraiser is supposedly set up by a veteran named Brian Kolfage, who I guess really really wants a border wall–despite the fact that it will probably do nothing. Kolfage is hoping to raise $1 billion (ONE BILLION DOLLARS!!). So far he’s raised about $2.8 million. While that does sound like a lot of money, compared to the $1 billion (ONE BILLION DOLLARS!!) it’s a drop in the bucket.

There are many ironies to boot with this ordeal, but the most obvious one is that the one promise Trump made–that Americans wouldn’t pay for the wall–is being ignored and thrown to the very platform Americans turn to when they can’t access affordable healthcare.

People say that playing the lottery is a tax for people who can’t do math. Contributing to a GoFundMe to build the border wall may very well be a tax for people who don’t understand taxes and campaign promises.