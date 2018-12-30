Take these steps to grow your career in the new year

We all want to expand our knowledge, learn something new, prove our worth and move up the ladder. How do you get started? Knowing the right company that fits your culture, passion, and industry is the first step. But once you find the right company, how do you work your way up? Here are 5 tips on how to cultivate your career.

Build a solid network

Relationships are an essential part of your personal and professional life. Whether it’s with your current or former employer, building a solid foundation of professional connections is critical. Clients, peers, and subordinates, in addition to your management team, can all validate the quality of your work. Thoughtfully build your network and continue to learn from every level.

Make LinkedIn work for you. If you haven’t already, create your LinkedIn profile, and add your skills and contributions to beef up your profile. Endorse your colleagues and request their endorsement. A nod from your peers, or a positive review from a previous client, speaks volumes on LinkedIn.

Set goals

Be proactive. Setting goals for your professional career are critical. Start small and add new goals each year.

Find your passion and connect with others that share your ambitions. By sharing with others, you’ll have an even greater network to leverage expertise and resources.

Step outside your comfort zone

Look for opportunities to try something new and step outside your comfort zone. Are there any classes or trainings available at your company? Does the company offer tuition reimbursements for a class you’re interested in taking? If you don’t know, ask!

When you have a passion for growing your career, take a shot on a “stretch assignment.” Whether it’s contributing to an additional project, or taking on a whole new role, this stretch assignment will add to your skillset, give you exposure to other people in your company, and allow you to gain insight into the expectations and daily work associated with a different position.