Of course, Marriott’s Global CCO Stephanie Linnartz has excellent travel tips

Stephanie Linnartz started at Marriott in 1997 as a financial analyst. She worked her way up the company and now serves as the company’s global chief commercial officer, overseeing a portfolio of some one million rooms at 6,700 properties spread across 130 countries. Working in the hotel industry means that Linnartz, a mother of two, is on the road a lot. Even when she’s not traveling she’s hitting the pavement–running near her home in Washington, D.C.

Here the executive reveals her tips and tools for getting the most out of every day.

What’s your Off Switch?

Before bed, I enjoy a warm shower followed by a few minutes of meditation using the Headspace app, which I love. Also, a cup of Sakara Life Sleep tea normally does the trick to help me fall asleep.

What’s your On Switch?

My most productive days also start with Headspace meditation to clear my brain, followed by a morning run outdoors and my one–and only–coffee of the day, an Illy cappuccino.

Where do you go to recharge and refresh?